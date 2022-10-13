Warmer breeze into Friday

Fire danger remains very high with gusty winds
Gusty winds on Friday
Gusty winds on Friday(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be a brief warm up for Friday before a cold front arrives into the start of the weekend. There won’t be any rain with it, but we are headed for some of the chilliest air so far of the fall season in just a matter of days.

Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees with west to southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph. Skies will remain sunny.

On Saturday, the winds will die down with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be back to the 70s. Even cooler temperatures are set to arrive Sunday with highs mostly in the 60s.

Any chance for weekend rain showers will miss us to the south in Oklahoma and the southern Plains.

A widespread frost/freeze threat is looming for the start of next week. Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will have chances of frost nearly statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: W 10-25; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 47.

Sat: High: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 48 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 35 Sunny.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 36 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel
KWCH Car Crash generic
Teen ejected from truck in W. Wichita after door malfunctions
One person died from their injuries in a Wednesday evening crash at East Marion Road and South...
Police identify man killed in south Wichita motorcycle crash
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
police lights
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home

Latest News

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition following house fire on Thursday in the...
1 critically hurt in south Wichita house fire
Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez was indicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges...
Former Kansas Officer of the Year indicted for rape, sexual battery
NEWSTALK: Visit Wichita October 13
NEWSTALK: Visit Wichita October 13