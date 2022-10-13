Warmer breeze into Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It will be a brief warm up for Friday before a cold front arrives into the start of the weekend. There won’t be any rain with it, but we are headed for some of the chilliest air so far of the fall season in just a matter of days.

Highs on Friday will be around 80 degrees with west to southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph. Skies will remain sunny.

On Saturday, the winds will die down with an increase in clouds during the afternoon. Highs will be back to the 70s. Even cooler temperatures are set to arrive Sunday with highs mostly in the 60s.

Any chance for weekend rain showers will miss us to the south in Oklahoma and the southern Plains.

A widespread frost/freeze threat is looming for the start of next week. Both Monday and Tuesday mornings will have chances of frost nearly statewide.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear and cool. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: W 10-25; gusty. High: 83.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 47.

Sat: High: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 48 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 60 Low: 35 Sunny.

Wed: High: 70 Low: 36 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 76 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

