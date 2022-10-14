City council to consider project to pave dirt roads across Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council at its meeting next Tuesday, Oct. 18, will consider a program intended to pave dirt roads in the city.

The city said there are about 160 lane-miles of dirt streets in Wichita, “many of which are located in established areas developed decades ago.”

“Historically, residential dirt streets have been paved following a valid petition for public improvements initiated by adjacent property owners,” the city explained. “The paving improvements have then been financed with special assessment taxes levied against each property within the improvement district. Due in part to the financial burden of special assessments, property owners in the affected neighborhoods have opted not to pave via the petition process.”

The city said there’s about $31 million budgeted over the next 10 years (2023-2032) to pave about a quarter of all of Wichita’s dirt streets

“Annual funding grows from the ($1 million) budgeted in 2023 to ($4.5 million) by 2030,” the city said.

With paving dirt streets, the city said there are two priorities to determine the order for which projects happen. The first priority is to pave streets near schools. The second is to make paving improvements in disadvantaged neighborhoods.

“The recommended action would only initiate the funds budgeted for 2023 (about $1 million),” the city said. “Additional city council action would be required to approve funding budgeted in future years. The 2023 funding is expected to pave approximately 1% of the city’s total inventory of dirt streets. All street segments proposed for paving in 2023 are located within approximately one block of schools.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com