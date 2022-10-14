City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A proposed ordinance from the City of Wichita aims to reduce catalytic converter thefts within Wichita.

The city says the reported thefts of catalytic converters have increased from 187 in 2019 to 1,360 in 2021. The thefts are nearly impossible to solve, because one they’re removed from vehicles, catalytic converters cannot be traced.

The proposed ordinance would allow Wichita Police to investigate and charge suspicious accumulation of catalytic converters. If will allow officers to seize catalytic converters from people who have no explanation as to how they came into possession of the part. The city says the ordinance is crafted to allow protection for people who legitimately possess the part. The ordinance includes protection for people who own the vehicle, can provide proof of purchase or permission from police to temporarily possess the part, or those who are licensed metal dealers.

Police previously attempted to solve the problem by encouraging people to engrave an identifier to the catalytic converter on their vehicles, but the program has not been successful.

