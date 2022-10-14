City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates

The City of Wichita is proposing water and sewer rate increases for 2023
The City of Wichita is proposing water and sewer rate increases for 2023(KY3)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will vote next week on a proposed increase in water and sewer rates, according to the agenda set for the Oct. 18 City Council meeting.

The proposed increases are 6.25 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer, a combined rate adjustment of 4.95 percent.

Each year, the City Council is asked to improve rate adjustments needed to cover the ongoing cost of providing water and sewer utility services to all customers. The required adjustments are driven by capital improvement needs and the inflationary cost of operations and maintenance. Fees were last changed in 2019 and are expected to be recalculated every two years from now on.

The city says rate adjustments are necessary to ensure utilities meet revenue requirements to fund ongoing operations, maintenance and conjunction of assets for the water and sewer utilities.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez was indicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges...
Former Kansas Officer of the Year indicted for rape, sexual battery
Wichita Police Department badge
Police union defends officer’s actions in confrontation with Wichita mayor
police lights
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home
An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Latest News

File photo of a catalytic converter
City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts
We'll look at the progress these artists have made and how you can celebrate it!
Where's Shane? Back at Boom! Salina
Wind turbines in rural Kansas
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project
Harvey County land for proposed wind farm
Harvey County Commission moves forward with plans for wind farm project