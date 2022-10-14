City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita will vote next week on a proposed increase in water and sewer rates, according to the agenda set for the Oct. 18 City Council meeting.

The proposed increases are 6.25 percent for water and 3 percent for sewer, a combined rate adjustment of 4.95 percent.

Each year, the City Council is asked to improve rate adjustments needed to cover the ongoing cost of providing water and sewer utility services to all customers. The required adjustments are driven by capital improvement needs and the inflationary cost of operations and maintenance. Fees were last changed in 2019 and are expected to be recalculated every two years from now on.

The city says rate adjustments are necessary to ensure utilities meet revenue requirements to fund ongoing operations, maintenance and conjunction of assets for the water and sewer utilities.

