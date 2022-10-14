Dodge City Community College renovating 52-year-old gym

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Dodge City Community College (DC3) shared photos from an ambitious restoration effort as it works to give its 52-year-old auxiliary gym a facelift.

The gym, closed for several years before reopening last year, had a problem. The college said during the closure, an undetected water leak “wreaked havoc” on the west side of the court.

The college said, “after much discussion,” it decided to try to save the gym’s original maple floor instead of replacing it.

“The floor being as old as it was, it presented quite a challenge,” Jared Stevens, DC3 Director of Facilities and Operations, said. “They just don’t make gym floors that thick anymore. It’s almost three-quarters of an inch to be exact. We were able to locate one lumber mill in the country that had enough wood milled out of maple, to that exact thickness, to get the job done.”

Out of Coffeyville, 4-State Maintenance Supply competed the floor restoration project last Friday, Oct. 7. The college said restoring the gym floor cost a little more than $48,000, paid for with funds from the college’s Higher Education Emergency Fund (HEERF).

With the hardwood repaired, Stevens said DC3′s maintenance department will finish renovating the gym.

“We are currently putting some new coats of paint on the walls, doors, and anywhere else that needs it,” Stevens said. “A classy purple-and-gold-style carpet also will be installed on the east and west ends of the gym in the coming weeks.”

He said the gym will serve as the cheer squad’s permanent practice area, along with being used as an auxiliary practice gym for basketball and volleyball.

“And eventually, it also will be used for open gym nights and intramural sports for the entire student body,” Stevens said.

