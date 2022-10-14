Local Social Security recipients react to increase in benefits

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The largest cost of living adjustment in in more 40 years is welcome news for millions of Social Security recipients who will get an 8.7% boost to their benefits in 2023. Starting in January, the Social Security Administration reported the average recipient will receive more than $140 extra per month.

Thursday, 12 News discussed the increase with local Social Security recipients. Among them is Gerald McCoy, working the senior employment booth at hiring events for veterans as part of his part-time job with Senior Services of Wichita.

“Pension and Social Security just weren’t enough to allow me to stay home, be retired, so I needed to find something. This is 20-25 hours a week, which is just about right,” McCoy said.

McCoy, 68, has been receiving Social Security benefits after working more three decades in the aviation industry. He said the bump he’ll receive in January is “very good news.”

“I think that seniors need to have a bit of a pay raise as well. We’ve paid into the system for decades and we’re able to get more out of it now because of this pay raise,” said fellow Social Security recipient Gordon Bassham.

Senior Services of Wichita Executive Director Laurel Alkire said the 8.7% increase should help many with adjusting to higher prices for food, gas and energy.

McCoy said most of his expenses are for gasoline and medications, so the boost in benefits will help to keep him fed.

“Some days I may skip a lunch or I may just eat a salad or a bowl of soup,” he said. “With the Social Security increase, I can get a full meal.”

