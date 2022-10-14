Quiet and cooler weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a very warm Friday afternoon, the winds will die down and a cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, chances for rain with the weekend cold front are not promising at all, and much of the moisture will pass to our south in the coming days.

We should expect a cool start on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be in the 70s with some clouds increasing during the afternoon. It won’t be nearly as windy as it has been in recent days.

A few showers may develop south of Wichita Saturday evening, but most of the measurable rain will be in Oklahoma. Highs on Sunday will be even cooler with much of the state in the 60s.

Frost and a hard freeze look more likely early next week. Monday and Tuesday will have lows in the 20s and 30s, so cover any tender plants if you want to save them from the seasonal change. Below average temperatures will be common to start next week, with much of the state experiencing highs in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/NE 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy; a few showers/storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 49.

Sun: High: 72 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 39 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 30 Sunny.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 31 Sunny.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 42 Sunny.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

