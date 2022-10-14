Quiet and cooler weekend

Less wind for Kansas and temperatures trending down with a front on the way
Weekend forecast looks cooler
Weekend forecast looks cooler(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After a very warm Friday afternoon, the winds will die down and a cold front will bring in cooler temperatures for the upcoming weekend. Unfortunately, chances for rain with the weekend cold front are not promising at all, and much of the moisture will pass to our south in the coming days.

We should expect a cool start on Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Highs will be in the 70s with some clouds increasing during the afternoon. It won’t be nearly as windy as it has been in recent days.

A few showers may develop south of Wichita Saturday evening, but most of the measurable rain will be in Oklahoma. Highs on Sunday will be even cooler with much of the state in the 60s.

Frost and a hard freeze look more likely early next week. Monday and Tuesday will have lows in the 20s and 30s, so cover any tender plants if you want to save them from the seasonal change. Below average temperatures will be common to start next week, with much of the state experiencing highs in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: W/NE 5-10. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 78.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy; a few showers/storms. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 49.

Sun: High: 72 Becoming mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 39 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 30 Sunny.

Wed: High: 69 Low: 31 Sunny.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 42 Sunny.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Wichita Police Department badge
Police union defends officer’s actions in confrontation with Wichita mayor
Former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez was indicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges...
Former Kansas Officer of the Year indicted for rape, sexual battery
police lights
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home
An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Latest News

City Of Wichita
City council to consider project to pave dirt roads across Wichita
Oct 14, 2022; Wichita, Kansas, USA; ©KellyRoss
Funeral for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter
Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday
Renovation of a 52-year-old auxiliary gym for Dodge City Community College includes restoration...
Dodge City Community College renovating 52-year-old gym