Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities.

The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through Friday, Oct. 21. Distribution sites and hours of operation include the following Salvation Army locations:

Downtown Koch Center, 350 N Market St. Downtown Wichita – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Citadel Corps Community Center, 1739 S. Elpyco – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

West Orchard Community Center, 1910 S Everett – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

and the following Wichita Park and Recreation locations:

Boston | 6655 E Zimmerly

Evergreen | 2700 N Woodland

Brewer | 1329 E 16th St

Linwood | 1901 S Kansas

Colvin | 2820 S Roosevelt Orchard | 4808 W 9th St

Edgemoor | 5815 E 9th St Woodard | 2750 E 18th St

“Items available will include coats, sweaters and blankets. While supplies last, quantities are limited to items available, and limits may apply,” the Salvation Army said. “Families are asked to provide IDs for everyone in their household.”

Applications for Christmas Assistance for the Angel Tree and Start of Hope Campaign also begin Monday, Oct. 17. The Salvation Army said it will be taking applications from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 16.

To apply for a Christmas Assistance Program, visit www.salvationarmy-wichita.org or call 316-425-6123.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com