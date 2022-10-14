Salvation Army winter clothing distribution starts Monday

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salvation Army announced its south central area command will soon begin its winter clothing distribution at Salvation Army locations in Wichita, as well as Wichita Par and Recreation facilities.

The Warm Hearts Distribution of coats and winter wear starts Monday, Oct. 17 and continues through Friday, Oct. 21. Distribution sites and hours of operation include the following Salvation Army locations:

  • Downtown Koch Center, 350 N Market St. Downtown Wichita – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Citadel Corps Community Center, 1739 S. Elpyco – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • West Orchard Community Center, 1910 S Everett – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

and the following Wichita Park and Recreation locations:

  • Boston | 6655 E Zimmerly
  • Evergreen | 2700 N Woodland
  • Brewer | 1329 E 16th St
  • Linwood | 1901 S Kansas
  • Colvin | 2820 S Roosevelt Orchard | 4808 W 9th St
  • Edgemoor | 5815 E 9th St Woodard | 2750 E 18th St

“Items available will include coats, sweaters and blankets. While supplies last, quantities are limited to items available, and limits may apply,” the Salvation Army said. “Families are asked to provide IDs for everyone in their household.”

Applications for Christmas Assistance for the Angel Tree and Start of Hope Campaign also begin Monday, Oct. 17. The Salvation Army said it will be taking applications from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 16.

To apply for a Christmas Assistance Program, visit www.salvationarmy-wichita.org or call 316-425-6123.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Brandon Whipple interacts with WPD officer last month.
‘He doesn’t know who I am’: Mayor responds after interaction with officer at neighborhood event
Wichita Police Department badge
Police union defends officer’s actions in confrontation with Wichita mayor
Former Dodge City Police Officer Guillermo Gutierrez was indicted on Oct. 4, 2022, on charges...
Former Kansas Officer of the Year indicted for rape, sexual battery
police lights
Man arrested after standoff at Hays home
An increase in Wichita's homeless population led to an elevated concern for safety in some...
City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Latest News

Renovation of a 52-year-old auxiliary gym for Dodge City Community College includes restoration...
Dodge City Community College renovating 52-year-old gym
Introducing Jaiya Brown
Introducing Jaiya Brown
File photo of a catalytic converter
City ordinance aims to thwart catalytic converter thefts
The City of Wichita is proposing water and sewer rate increases for 2023
City of Wichita proposes increase in water, sewer rates