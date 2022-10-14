Warm Friday before a feel of fall this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly Friday morning with out-the-door temperatures in the 30s and 40s. However, later today underneath sunny skies highs will top-out in the lower to middle 80s, or 10 to 15 degrees above average.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight ushering in cooler temperatures this weekend. Highs in the middle 70s on Saturday will slide into the upper 60s on Sunday. Unfortunately, no rain is expected with the weekend weather maker, though areas south of Wichita may see a shower or two Saturday night.

A second cold plunge will send our afternoon temperatures into the 50s and 60s early next week while our nights tumble into the 30s setting the stage for patchy to widespread frost on Monday night into Tuesday morning, and perhaps our first freeze on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Looking ahead… late next week we say good-bye to fall and hello to summer (again) as above average highs in the 80s return to the Sunflower State.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warmer. Wind: W 15-25; gusty. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; isolated overnight showers. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 77.

Sun: Low: 49. High: 70. Decreasing clouds and cooler.

Mon: Low: 40. High: 61. Sunny.

Tue: Low: 33. High: 55. Morning frost, then sunny and chilly.

Wed: Low: 32. High: 63. Sunny, milder.

Thu: Low: 45. High: 73. Mostly sunny skies.

