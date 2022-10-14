Where’s Shane? Back at Boom! Salina

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 14, 2022 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Downtown Salina is getting taken over by some really impressive artists! 

Boom! Salina is a street art and mural festival happening in downtown Salina, and will feature live music, world-class muralists, and lots of fun!  This morning we’ll be out to take a look at the progress these artists have made, and to tell you how you can come out and celebrate this art this weekend!

You can find more info on everything happening at www.boomsalina.art

