Child injured in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed an 8-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run near 20th St. and Minnesota St. Saturday afternoon.

WPD said the incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. and the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD is investigating.

