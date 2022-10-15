Child injured in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) confirmed an 8-year-old child was injured in a hit-and-run near 20th St. and Minnesota St. Saturday afternoon.

WPD said the incident happened just before 1:20 p.m. and the child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

WPD is investigating.

