Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -UPDATE: The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson for aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident after a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy Saturday.

WPD said at 1:15 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of N. Minnesota Ave. after a 7-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle while riding on his bicycle. The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said Thompson-Johnson was driving a gray 2004 Chevy Trailblazer southbound on Minnesota Ave. when the boy tried crossing the street on his bicycle. WPD said she tried to swerve to avoid hitting the child, but struck him on his bicycle. Officers said she then sped off at a high rate of speed southbound.

WPD said officers spotted Thompson-Johnson driving in a different vehicle near the 6100 block of W. Kellogg Dr. where she was stopped and arrested.

The department said Thompson-Johnson would not have been arrested so quickly if it wasn’t for the information provided by citizens on the scene and the quick response of officers.

The child remains in the hospital.

This case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office in the coming weeks.

