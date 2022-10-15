Cooler weather on the way

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chilly start to the morning across northern and western KS with lows in the 30s and low 40s; however 40s to near 50 in southern Kansas. A weak front moved through the area last night and temperatures will be cooler today- but still mild, with highs in the 70s to near 80. Even cooler for Sunday-Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

There is a slight chance of showers tonight between sunset and midnight across south-central Kansas, but don’t count on more than a few hundredths to maybe a tenth of an inch of rain. Dry weather is expected Sunday through the upcoming week.

Freeze and frost concerns arrive for northern Kansas starting Monday morning and then Tuesday and Wednesday mornings statewide. In southern Kansas temperatures will hover around freezing for just a couple hours during the early morning, however may be chilly enough to end the growing season. Covering and protecting some of your plants might keep damage to a minimum. The northern parts of Kansas will see a more prolonged freeze.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 78.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy; a few showers/storms. Wind: N/NE 5-10. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 71.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 10-15. Low: 39.

Mon: High: 61 Sunny.

Tue: High: 56 Low: 30 Morning frost possible, otherwise sunny.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 31 Sunny.

Thu: High: 72 Low: 42 Sunny.

Fri: High: 77 Low: 44 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 52 Mostly sunny.

