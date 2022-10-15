Isolated storms tonight, cooler Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that isolated storms will be possible over south central Kansas early tonight, then cooler weather is on the way Sunday.

A few showers and storms will be possible over south central and southeast Kansas this evening and early tonight. The risk of severe weather will remain low with any storms that develop.

It will be a cool start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 40s to near 50. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than Saturday.

Even cooler weather is on the way for the start of the week with highs falling into the low to mid 60s Monday with 50s on Tuesday. The mornings could also bring the first frost of the season for much of the state.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Isolated showers and storms possible early, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: NE/N 5-10. Low: 50

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: N 10-15. High: 72

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 38

Mon: High: 62 Sunny and cooler.

Tue: High: 54 Low: 30 Sunny and cool.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 29 Sunny.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

