Man shot and killed during dispute at S. Wichita drive-thru

Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A dispute at a South Wichita drive-thru leaves a 35-year-old man dead and a 32-year-old man in custody.

Police were called to the Wendy’s at Harry and Clifton shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday.

WPD Captain Jason Stephens tells us the 35-year-old got into a dispute with employees inside the restaurant while at the drive-thru window. That dispute escalated and the man in the vehicle behind him became involved.

Police say, both men were armed and the situation escalated to gunfire, leaving the 35-year-old man at the window dead.

“Each were armed with guns,” Captain Stephens said. “We know that shots were fired. We’re still looking into how many shots were fired and trying to determine if only one or if both individuals fired shots.”

Investigators have been talking with employees and eyewitnesses as they work to determine what happened.

No one else was hurt. Police say the two men did not know each other.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

