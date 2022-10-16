Cool start to the week

Areas of frost during the mornings
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Oct. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that some of the coolest weather of the month so far will arrive Monday and Tuesday, along with the first frost and freeze of the season.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the 30s. Areas of frost are expected over western and northern Kansas where temperatures will be near freezing.

Cooler weather is on the way Monday with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday will be even cooler with low to mid 50s for highs.

Tuesday and Wednesday morning will be cold once again with morning lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Widespread frost and a freeze is expected each morning.

Warmer weather will return later in the week with highs returning to the 70s and 80s by Friday. Dry weather will continue for the next several days.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Becoming clear. Wind: N 5-15. Low: 37

Tomorrow: Sunny and cooler. Wind: N 10-15. High: 60

Tomorrow: Mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29

Tue: High: 53 Sunny and cool.

Wed: High: 65 Low: 26 Sunny.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 40 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 51 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 83 Low: 58 Partly cloudy and windy; isolated evening and overnight storms.

