Daughter of California serial killer victim says she’s ‘still not over it yet’

STOCKTON, Calif. (KOVR) – The daughter of one of the victim’s of a California serial killer spoke out about her father’s murder, saying she’s “still not over it yet.”

Inez Vazquez opened up earlier this week about the pain she still feels thinking about her father, Miguel.

The investigation into the Stockton serial killings started with him more than a year ago.

“We know he tried defending himself, because the day of his funeral, we saw on his knuckles it looked like he had defended himself,” Vazquez said.

Miguel Vazquez was shot and killed last April in Oakland. Authorities said his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killings.

KOVR spoke with the sister of another victim before police had made an arrest. Cathy, the sister of Lorenzo Lopez, said she had felt anger for what had happened to her brother.

“There’s a fear my brother must have had during that moment,” she said.

Stockton police announced Saturday that they arrested 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, who they said is suspected of being behind the six killings. Police said they had watched the man after receiving tips and pulled him over around 2 a.m. in Central Valley city, where most of the shootings took place.

Police also said Brownlee was dressed in black with a mask around his neck, had a gun, and was “out hunting.”

Police said they had been searching for a black-clad man after he was caught on video at several of the crime scenes in Stockton. At these locations, five men were ambushed and shot to death between July 8 and Sept. 27. Four of the victims were walking while one was simply sitting in his car. All of the victims, save for one, were Hispanic.

The string of deadly shootings left the community living in fear, and families, once strangers, were now feeling a bond they’d never expected.

Cathy said she and her family know what other loved ones of the victims are going through and that they all need to stay strong.

“Why is he choosing to do this?,” Vazquez said. “Why is he killing people going out there, and not knowing that the people he is doing that to is leaving behind families, sons, daughters, husbands, a wife? It’s just not fair.”

