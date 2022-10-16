Mild today, much colder Monday and Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cool start to the day with morning temperatures in the 40s and low 50s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s to lower 70s, which will be about 5 to 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Expect a few clouds this morning across Kansas, otherwise more sun than clouds through the afternoon. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as high pressure builds into the region from Canada. Much colder air moves in tonight and Monday too.

Freeze Watch and Warnings are in place across the state starting late tonight through Wednesday morning. The coldest morning in Wichita will be Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 20s. Frost and a killing freeze is possible tonight across parts of northern and western Kansas. Freezing or below freezing temperatures become more widespread Tuesday and Wednesday morning, bringing a close the growing season. Take the necessary precautions to protect plants and don’t forget to disconnect the garden hose.

Chilly weather will continue through Wednesday, with a warming trend for the later part of the week into next weekend. The dry weather pattern will persist with highs in back into the 70s and low 80s to end the week and will continue into next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny by afternoon. Wind: N 10-15. High: 72

Tonight: Evening clouds otherwise, mostly clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 38

Tomorrow: Sunny and cool. Wind: N 10-15. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30

Tue: High: 52 Sunny and even cooler, freeze likely overnight.

Wed: High: 66 Low: 28 Sunny.

Thu: High: 75 Low: 42 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 45 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 53 Mostly sunny. Breezy.

Sun: High: 81 Low: 56 Partly cloudy, windy. Showers and storms possible overnight.

