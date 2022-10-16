One dead after Gray Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Garden City man is dead after a rollover crash in Gray County Sunday.

KHP says just before 7:30 a.m., 42-year-old Mulu Berhane was driving eastbound on highway 50 in a 2005 Ford Focus. Troopers say Berhane left the roadway for an unknown reason and rolled in the north ditch and was ejected from the vehicle.

KHP says Berhane was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com