City of Wichita to present 10-year plan to pave dirt roads

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita City Council is expected to vote on a program on Tuesday to pave dirt roads around the city.

The first priority focuses on dirt streets within one block of schools, “as these streets are presently treated with a magnesium chloride dust suppressant twice a year.” The city said these streets include 10 lane-miles and are expected to be paved within the first four years of the program.

Once all the dirt streets within approximately one block of schools are paved, disadvantaged neighborhoods will be the next target for improvements. There are about 160 lane-miles of dirt streets in Wichita.

“Historically, residential dirt streets have been paved following a valid petition for public improvements initiated by adjacent property owners,” according to Tuesday’s agenda. “The paving improvements have then been financed with special assessment taxes levied against each property within the improvement district. Due in part to the financial burden of special assessments, property owners in the affected neighborhoods have opted not to pave via the petition process.”

A total of $31 million is budgeted over the next 10 years, which is expected to pave about a quarter of all of Wichita’s dirt streets. The city said annual funding is expected to grow from $1,000,000 million budgeted in 2023 to $4,500,000 by 2030. The project will be financed with local sales tax funds, which, per city ordinance, are available for road, highway and bridge projects.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com