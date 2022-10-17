City of Wichita seeking to curb climbing theft of catalytic converters

It’s a crime drivers know too well and this week, the City of Wichita is seeking to curb the climbing theft of catalytic converters. A new ordinance is meant to give Wichita police more leeway in addressing the crime.

12 News spoke with a muffler shop that reported seeing dozens of cars each week because of stolen catalytic converters. Thieves steal the parts from under the car and sell them to scrap yards because of the metals catalytic converters contain.

One of the challenges in dealing with this type of crime is that once a catalytic converter is removed from under a vehicle, it’s almost impossible to trace.

With a continued rise in catalytic converter thefts, Bill’s American Muffler Shop in Wichita is an auto repair business scheduling numerous appointments to deal with the aftermath.

“It’s turned into a great ordeal here lately. There’s anywhere between, for us, 15 to 50 a week,” said Bill’s American Muffler Shop Owner Rocky Austin.

By about 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Austin reported the shop taking 15 calls related to stolen catalytic converters. He said replacing a catalytic converter can range in price from about $450 up to about $2,000.

“Depending on who is doing it. Some of them are cutting them off in a nice, clean cut. Some of them are demolishing everything underneath it,” Austin said. “That’s creating a lot more expense for the owner.”

So far this year, Wichita police report seeing nearly 950 cases of catalytic converter thefts, averaging about 100 per month. Last year’s total reported was 1,360, a little more than six times the total of about 200 reported in 2019.

In September, Wichita police reported vehicles targeted the most often with catalytic converter thefts are Ford F-Series trucks, Toyota Tundras and Honda CR-Vs.

But Austin said he sees this happening to all vehicles, no matter the make and model.

“A lot of the imports, the converters are worth more, so therefore they’re more apt to get hit and a lot of your larger vehicles,” he said. “Fords are great big old converters.”

Wichita’s latest attempt to deal with this problem is a proposed ordinance. It would give Wichita police more law enforcement tools, allowing them to investigate and charge people who have a “suspicious accumulation of catalytic converters.”

The Wichita Police Department also would be able to seize catalytic converters from people who have no explanation as to how they obtained the part. The ordinance also set out requirements to have a detached catalytic converter:

owns the vehicle

purchased the vehicle or the part and can provide a bill of sale, receipt or a vehicle title with contact information for the previous owner

can produce an order from a court designating ownership

can produce a work or service order that requires removal of the part

can produce a letter of permission from WPD to temporarily possess the part

is a licensed scrap metal dealer

is a city official acting within the scope of their employment

Wichita police have encouraged people to mark converters, but the city says those efforts haven’t been successful. There are also cages that vehicle owners can install over converters, but they can be expensive and, Austin says, sometimes it’s not a deterrent.

“They do slow them (thieves) and they have saved quite a few,” he said.

