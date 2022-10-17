Crews respond to house fire south of downtown Wichita

House fire in the 900 block of S Broadway.
House fire in the 900 block of S Broadway.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Fire Department crews responded to a 2-alarm fire south of downtown Wichita on Monday morning.

The fire happened on S Broadway between Orme and Gilbert shortly after 7 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and two occupants on an upper floor. Those occupants were rescued and refused treatment.

Crews are expected to remain on the scene until about 10 a.m. Monday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

