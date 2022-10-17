Crime Stoppers offering reward of up to $11k in 2019 murder of Garden City business owner

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Garden City/Finney County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $11,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of Ernie Ortiz.

On September 12, 2019, Ortiz was found shot outside his business, the El Conquistador restaurant, in Garden City. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

“It’s believed Ernie was shot during a robbery after he closed the business for the night,” reads a statement from Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information about the case, you are asked to call the Garden City Police Department at 620-276-1300. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 620-275-7807, or text your tip to Garden City PD, text GCTIP, and your tip to Tip411 (847411).

