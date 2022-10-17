Fort Hays State University partners students with small businesses to ensure cybersecurity

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month
October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022
HAYS, Kan. (KWCH) - With cyber attacks and the costs to resolve them increasing nationwide, professors at Fort Hays State University saw a need. They are now partnering students with small businesses to help keep them secure.

Jason Zeller, FHSU Assistant Professor of Informatics, says this connection is made when an organization comes in for a security audit.

“Which means, we’re going to go through and make sure your wireless is protected, your main core network is protected, and that we’re protecting you from your own self,” he explained.

Zeller also says the biggest threat to an employer is oftentimes its employees.

“That’s because of a simple miss click or something in there in a phishing email, but there’s a lot of that out there that’s really easy for people to click on, and they don’t know any better right?” Zeller said.

Melissa Hunsicker-Walburn, FHSU Chair of Informatics, says some people don’t know the importance of cybersecurity.

“Sometimes there’s a mentality of, ‘oh that can’t happen to me. Or why would anybody mess with my grocery store in my small town of 300?” She said.

Hunsicker-Walburn said these are the types of businesses she wants to help.

“We think it’s going to be very impactful, both for students, for businesses and the state,” she said.

