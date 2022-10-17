Four seriously injured, three others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a crash Sunday afternoon in Ellsworth Co.

KHP said a 2015 Infiniti QX60 was driving southbound on K-141 and failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a 2002 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by a 15-year-old boy. KHP said he was driving westbound on K-4 with two other 15-year-olds in the vehicle.

Nine people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital, including a 34-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man driving in the Infiniti. KHP said there was also an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old who sustained minor injuries. A 14-year-old and a 9-year-old had no apparent injuries.

Two 15-year-olds in the GMC were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, another 15-year-old was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The KHP is investigating the crash.

