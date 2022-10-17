Hard freeze; record lows likely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is expected in much of Kansas overnight and early Tuesday. The combination of clear skies and light winds is a perfect setup to see lows into early Tuesday down in the 20s, and for several consecutive hours. This will be the end of the growing season for our area.

Quiet weather should prevail through midweek with plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s for most of the state, but in far western Kansas, a few 60s may be reached by late day. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Another freeze is likely early Wednesday, but a change in wind direction and sunshine will lead to a warming trend that will put us back up into the 60s for central Kansas, with 70s across the west.

Above normal temperatures are on the way for the end of the week, and most of Kansas will see a return to 80s by Friday. Dry weather continues this week too.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: N 5-15. High: 53.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Light winds. Low: 25.

Wed: High: 67 Sunny to mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 77 Low: 40 Sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 51 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 84 Low: 56 Partly cloudy; windy. Chance for evening storms.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 49 Decreasing clouds.

