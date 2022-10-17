Kansas drought could affect consumers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The harsh drought continues and continues to affect farmers which in turn, will affect consumers.

Steven McCloud has been a wheat farmer for most of his life and says this year’s drought is the worst he’s ever seen.

“Pray for rain, we need it desperately. It’s as dry as I have seen it. This falls crops including the milo, corn, and soybeans have been very poor,” said McCloud.

Drought.Gov reports that large parts of the state are in extreme or exceptional drought. McCloud says without moisture, this next season’s crops are at risk.

“When you’re planting wheat you hope to get it into moisture that’ll germinate a seed this year. When there is no moisture, you’re planting in the dust,” said McCloud.

He says the damage is already done to his crops but hopes the spring will bring a good outcome.

“Wet snow this winter would be beneficial; we need moisture this spring. On the other hand, if we don’t get any moisture this fall there is the danger of the ground blowing. Right now, there is no growth out here, so it may happen,” said McCloud.

McCloud warns it’s not just farmers that are impacted, it’s consumers, too. He says the already high prices could get even higher.

“Wheat raised in this part of Kansas goes to make flour. Flour makes bread products. If the wheat crop fails or doesn’t grow for whatever reason, that limits supply and makes those products more expensive,” said McCloud. “Those prices will trickle down and you know again we’re already seeing a lot of inflation short supplies of commodities could make that even worse.”

