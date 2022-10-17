KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas



By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is asking for the public’s help to locate 55-year-old Richard Salisbury.

The KBI says Salisbury was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was wearing a gray shirt with red letters, a gray baseball cap, jeans, and sunglasses. He had been living in Plains, Kan., in Meade County, for around three months. Prior to that, he lived in the Austin, Texas area, the KBI said.

Salisbury has brown hair, brown eyes, and facial hair. He also has a tattoo of a tomahawk and feathers on his left shoulder.

If you have information about the disappearance of Richard Salisbury, contact the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, the Meade County Sheriff’s Office at 620-873-8765, or submit a tip online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

