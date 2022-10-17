KU tied for fifth in preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball

Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a...
Kansas forward David McCormack (33) shoots against North Carolina during the second half of a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By DAVE SKRETTA
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
North Carolina is No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll.

The national runner-up from last season returns four of five starters and received 47 of 62 first-place votes.

Gonzaga is No. 2, followed by Houston and Kentucky. Kansas and Baylor, the last two national champions, are tied for fifth.

Duke, led by new coach Jon Scheyer, is seventh with UCLA, Creighton and Arkansas rounding out the top 10. The Big 12 and SEC lead the way with five teams apiece in the Top 25.

