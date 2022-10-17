New aerospace manufacturer to bring 155 jobs to south central Kansas

Wellington, Kan.
Wellington, Kan.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT
WELLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly on Monday announced Pinnacle Aerospace, LLC, will be investing $14.7 million in a new facility in Wellington.

“We wanted to build our new company here because we knew there was a talented workforce already in place in this community,” said Scott Brown, President of Pinnacle Aerospace.

The aerospace parts manufacturer plans to hire 155 employees within the first five years of operation by working closely with the Cowley College Sumner Campus to hire qualified and local workers.

“We’ve found the City of Wellington to be very accommodating. They are creative and willing to figure out solutions,” said Gary Oborny, CEO/Chairman of Occidental Management. “We are excited about the opportunity to re-open these facilities and partner with the community to make it a success. We want to see industry in South Central Kansas grow.”

The plant will build and assemble complex hard metal aerospace components for commercial, general, military, and space industries.

Gov. Kelly said her administration will do everything it can “to support aerospace businesses and workers by expanding apprenticeship opportunities, offering tax credits, and making historic investments in higher education.”

