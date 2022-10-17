Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A blast of cold air expected overnight Monday into Tuesday morning brings the first freeze for much of Kansas and the end of the growing season. With this comes reminders of actions homeowners should take before temperatures dive.

Many will be firing up their heaters for the first time in months. For those whose furnaces don’t immediately work, trouble-shooting steps they can take to rule out serious problems before calling professionals.

“The core thing that everyone can and should do themselves is stay on top of the air filter changes. (Checking) batteries in the thermostat is a really simple thing that gets overlooked, and then some things that don’t have to do with your heating equipment like weather stripping around your doors or loose of faulty windows that need to be addressed,” said Fahnestock Plumbing, HVAC & Electric Service Manager Zac Forsyth.

Fahnestock emphasizes that with modern heating equipment being more technical, it’s important to have a professional check the system ahead of cold weather.

No matter how you heat your home, whether that be with the technology of a modern furnace or the relative simplicity of logs on a fireplace, Wichita firefighters emphasize safety measures. These include having your chimney swept by a licensed professional if you plan on routinely using your fireplace, and, if you’re going to use a space heater, make sure cords aren’t frayed and don’t have rugs over them.

“If you do use [a space heater], we ask that you keep everything at least three feet away from it, including children. And make sure that they don’t flip over, and if you do leave the room, please disconnect the item or turn it off,” said Wichita Fire Department Lieutenant Cornelius Morgan.

Also, if you are stubborn and don’t want to turn your heater on, firefighters issue a reminder that you should not use your oven to heat your home.

Outside the home there’s always the question with sprinkler systems and when they should be winterized. Does that need to happen before the seasons’ first freeze?

“No need to panic, but what you can do is cover the backflows. You can put some more trash bags, blankets and then a trash can on top of it. Some kind of heated blanket would be fine, but just cover the backflow up so it’s out of the elements,” said Ryan Lawn & Tree Irrigation Department Manager Anthony Crone.

With the upcoming freeze, Ryan Lawn & Tree advised it is a good time to get on the schedule to winterize your sprinkler system.

