Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men

Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.(KTUL, FAMILY PICTURES, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say four Oklahoma men who were last seen riding their bicycles more than a week ago were shot and dismembered.

And authorities say a man considered a person of interest in the case has since disappeared.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice says the bodies found late last week in the Deep Fork River are those of Mark Chastain, Billy Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens. The men were believed to have left a house in Okmulgee on bicycles the evening of Oct. 9.

Prentice says officers interviewed a man Friday who has since been reported missing and may be suicidal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Man questioned, released in deadly shooting at south Wichita drive-thru
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson on the...
Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita
motorcycle crash graphic.
One dead after crash on K-96 near Mount Hope
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a...
4 seriously injured, 3 others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash
FILE — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says a Garden City man is dead after a rollover crash in...
One dead after Gray Co. crash

Latest News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves court following the day's proceedings in a civil trial, Thursday,...
Teary Kevin Spacey testifies of sex abuse claims: ‘Not true’
FILE - The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per...
House panel: Trump’s bills to Secret Service ‘exorbitant’
Catalytic converter thefts
City of Wichita seeks to curb catalytic converter thefts
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West to buy conservative social media platform Parler