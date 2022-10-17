Sedgwick County says the flu has arrived

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has reported its first case(s) of influenza in the county. The department encourages people to get a flu shot, and says that people can be doubly protected by getting the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Flu symptoms start suddenly and include a fever lasting 3-4 days. Other symptoms include body aches, chills, tiredness, cough and headache. The virus spreads from person to person through nose and mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.

This year’s flu shot protects against two types of influenza A and two types of influenza B. Vaccinations are recommended for anyone 6 months and older, unless otherwise directed by a physician.

The SCHD Clinic at 2716 W. Central provides no-cost flu shots to uninsured adults, uninsured children and children with CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program) and Medicaid/KanCare (Aetna Better Health, Sunflower and United Healthcare). Uninsured adults and children receive the flu shot at no-cost; children with CHIP or Medicaid/KanCare have no co-pay. Flu shots are by appointment only; call 316-660-7300 to schedule.

