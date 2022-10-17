Sunny but chilly start to work week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the work week with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Later today despite quite a bit of sunshine, highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees as colder air continues to ooze into Kansas.

Mostly clear skies, light winds, and overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s will lead to widespread frost in the Wichita while areas farther northwest see a hard freeze.

Temperatures tumble even farther on Tuesday. Afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s are 15 to 20 degrees colder than normal. Another hard freeze is expected across all of south-central Kansas Tuesday night into Wednesday morning thus ending the growing season. Sprinkler systems will be fine, but disconnecting garden hoses is a good idea.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet with a warming trend. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday will eventually climb into the 80s on Friday. The warmer weather will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds from the south which means fire weather concerns are expected later this week into the weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold; frost likely. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny but chilly. Wind: N 5-15. High: 53.

Wed: Low: 27. High: 67. Hard freeze early, then sunny and milder.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 75. Mostly sunny skies.

Fri: Low: 45. High: 83. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sat: Low: 51. High: 84. Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm.

Sun: Low: 59. High: 85. Windy with increasing clouds; overnight storm chances.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com