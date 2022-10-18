12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters will have the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General.

Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann will be in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum.

The forum airs Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. on 12 News, and it will be live-streamed on the 12 News app.

There are many other races we’re covering as well as those two constitutional amendments that will appear on your ballot. You’ll find that information in the Campaign 2022 section on the 12 News app.

