Cause of deadly house fire in Andover undetermined

By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Andover has declared the cause of a deadly house fire that occurred on Oct. 2 as undetermined.

The city said the evidence suggests the fire was “accidental in nature.” But, after a thorough investigation, and due to the extensive damage, the city said the exact cause of the house fire will remain undetermined.

Family members confirmed to 12 News that Dustin Klug died in the house fire located in the 300 block of S. Clubhouse Circle. His wife, Delilah, and teenage son, Devin, suffered critical injuries after escaping the fire by jumping from a second-floor window. The couple’s daughter was not home when the fire happened.

The City of Andover said the fire caused about $300,000 in damages to the property and contents.

