El Dorado Correctional Facility opens doors to potential hires

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - The El Dorado Correctional Facility is trying a new approach to hiring, opening its doors so potential candidates can see what it’s like to work inside a state prison.

“We’ve never done something like this where people are coming in there. I mean, you can imagine, we’re a maximum-security prison and we’re saying, ‘come on in, come see what we’re all about,’ said El Dorado Correctional Facility Deputy Warden of Programs Jesse Howes. “But I really think that transparency is what helps people feel more comfortable about maybe getting a job here.”

The El Dorado Correctional Facility has 110 job openings, 97 of which are for officers.

“Sad for my staff that have to work these 12-and 16-hour days, but it also makes me proud of every officer, unit team, medical, because even with 110 vacancies, we’re still getting the job completed every single day,” said El Dorado Correctional Facility Deputy Warden of Operations Matthew Moore.

The job fair at El Dorado Correctional Facility is set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The prison is off Highway 54, (1737 US-54). Those attending the job fair must show their driver’s licenses to enter the facility. Business-casual attire is recommended with those attending asked not to wear blue jeans or shorts.

Starting pay for a corrections officer is $18.26 per hour. Benefits include health insurance, paid time off and retirement programs. It’s a career that El Dorado Correctional Facility Corrections Supervisor Andrew Sanchez chose four years ago.

“There was a bit of a learning curve there and I think that not only working here changed me as a whole, I think it made me overall a better person,” Sanchez said.

Those who work in the prison hope to shed light on careers in corrections.

“Some of the challenges at this facility, we’re working with some of the mostly high-risk individuals and residents. That can be a challenge,” Sanchez said. “But the benefit of it is when you really get that person and really change that behavior, and then you see them at the supermarket. Because what people don’t understand is 97% of the folks who are incarcerated will be back in the community.”

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com