Garden City man arrested after woman texts 911 for help

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Garden City Police Department made an arrest Sunday night after a woman involved in a domestic disturbance texted 911 for help.

Garden City police officers were dispatched to the north part of the city after communications received an inaudible 911 call from a woman, who then texted 911 stating she needed help. Officers arrived and found the woman in distress. They learned she had been in a physical altercation with a man she knew, identified as 43-year-old Siraj Mohamad, of Garden City.

The woman said when she tried to leave after an argument, Mohamad got upset, struck her several times, and prevented her from leaving. She said Mohamad then strangled her. When he let her go, the woman said she was able to contact 911.

Mohamad was arrested and booked into the Finney County Jail for aggravated domestic battery and criminal restraint.

