Goddard Public Library cuts ribbon for new Mobile Library

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - The Goddard Public Library on Monday, Oct. 17, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Mobile Library, the first in the area. The RV turned information and media center is equipped with wifi, laptops, copy/printer services, a notary service and materials to check out.

“Patrons will also be able to place holds on items and then pick them up at the Mobile Library,” the Goddard Public Library said. “We will have at least one stop in west Wichita but hope to eventually have two.”

The Goddard Public Library said its Mobile Library will serve within the Goddard School District with an additional stop in west Wichita near 135th and Maple. The goal is to create more community outreach.

“So, we’re really excited because it creates access to everybody in the community. It’s a lot of access points and then it also helps us reach more people, gets our outreach more streamlined,” said Goddard Public Library Director April Hernandez.

