Helping Hand: Heights High memorial will honor fallen soldiers

A new campaign at Heights High School is raising money for a memorial to honor former students who died while serving our country.

Plans for a Fallen Falcon Veteran Memorial and Gold Star Family Pavilion are in the works at the school, all to remember the students who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“The gold star family pavilion will be an outdoor classroom, so it will double as a place where students can go for class,” Heights principal Eric Filippi said. “An opportunity for reflection for the family when school is not in session. It will be connected to the fallen veterans Falcon memorial.”

Filippi hopes the memorial will connect current students to the past.

“When these young men left to go to Vietnam, when they left to go to the military, you know that’s our age group of the students that we have in the school right now,” Filippi said. “And being able to put that into perspective for them, you know with the emotions and everything that they think is important now, is the same thing that teenagers in the 60s 70s 80s and 90s thought was important.”

