Man arrested for multiple sex crimes in west Wichita

Hunter Peach
Hunter Peach(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 23-year-old man for multiple sex crimes from an incident last week.

Hunter Peach faces charges of aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated domestic battery and rape resulting from a sexual assault investigation.

On Oct. 17, police were contacted by the 23-year-old woman who said Peach assaulted her on Oct. 12.

Peach was located and arrested in the 400 block of West Central. His case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Man questioned, released in deadly shooting at south Wichita drive-thru
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson on the...
Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a...
4 seriously injured, 3 others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash

Latest News

Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann are vying for the seat of Kansas Attorney...
12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Former Philadelphia deputy commissioner named Wichita’s new police chief
Garden City police arrested 43-year-old Siraj Mohamad after he was involved an altercation with...
Garden City man arrested after woman texts 911 for help