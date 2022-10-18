Man arrested for multiple sex crimes in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police arrested a 23-year-old man for multiple sex crimes from an incident last week.

Hunter Peach faces charges of aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated domestic battery and rape resulting from a sexual assault investigation.

On Oct. 17, police were contacted by the 23-year-old woman who said Peach assaulted her on Oct. 12.

Peach was located and arrested in the 400 block of West Central. His case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com