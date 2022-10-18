McDonald’s iconic Halloween pails are finally back

The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.
The limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.(McDonald's)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – McDonald’s beloved Halloween pail Happy Meals are back!

Starting Tuesday, you can get your hands on one of the three iconic buckets – McBoo, McPunk’n and McGoblin. The buckets will hold your Happy Meal of choice.

But don’t wait – the limited-edition Happy Meals will only be available through Oct. 31, or while supplies last.

The Halloween pails holding Happy Meals first debuted in 1986 and were last seen in 2016.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Man questioned, released in deadly shooting at south Wichita drive-thru
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a...
4 seriously injured, 3 others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson on the...
Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation ahead of midterms
Some Microsoft employees will soon be looking for new jobs.
Microsoft to cut nearly 1,000 workers
The Mega Millions jackpot reached $445 on Tuesday.
Winning $494M lottery ticket sold in city battered by Ian
The iconic leg lamp and Peter Billigsley return in the HBO Max sequel to "A Christmas Story."
Ralphie returns in ‘A Christmas Story’ sequel teaser