More than 1 million diabetic Americans rationed insulin in 2021, study says

More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.
More than 1 million diabetics in the U.S. ration their insulin intake, according to a new study.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some diabetics are not as protected as they should be from the disease.

According to a study published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine journal, 1.3 million people with diabetes in the United States rationed the amount of insulin they took in 2021.

The findings are based on nearly 1,000 diabetics who use insulin.

Researchers say people who said they skipped doses or took smaller doses were considered to be rationing.

People who do not have health insurance were the most likely to ration, according to the study.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 37 million U.S. adults have diabetes and it’s the 7th most common cause of death in the nation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Man questioned, released in deadly shooting at south Wichita drive-thru
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a...
4 seriously injured, 3 others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson on the...
Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

Latest News

Selma Blair arrives at the second annual Academy Museum gala at the Academy Museum of Motion...
Selma Blair leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’
Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones struck Kyiv on Monday, October 17, 2022, hitting...
Missiles, exploding drones again hit Ukraine’s power, water
Green Bay squad cars are seen at Bellevue and Amy streets after a 5-year-old girl was reported...
5-year-old shot in Wisconsin; police looking for person of interest
The single-engine Aventura II went down just before noon Monday, shortly after taking off from...
Officials: 2 dead after plane crash in Florida neighborhood