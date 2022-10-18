Oct. 17 Job of the Day

JOB OF THE DAY
JOB OF THE DAY(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment with the State of Kansas.

MONDAY: Corrections Officer I | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Wichita | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259533 | Qualifications: •Pass a Criminal Background Check •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Valid Kansas Driver’s License •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent | El Dorado Correctional Facility has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Engineering Technician Series | Kansas Department of Transportation | Wichita | $15.75 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259556 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent and a passing grade in high school algebra. • A CDL must be obtained within 90 days of hire and maintained. • DOT pre-employment/pre-duty drug test as a condition of employment in this position. • Tax Clearance Certificate | Kansas Department of Transportation has 86 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Veteran’s Employment Rep. (DVOP) | Kansas Department of Commerce | Wichita | $17.39 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259792 | Qualifications: • • High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent •Valid Driver’s License • Tax Clearance Certificate • 1 year experience in planning, implementing, and monitoring customer activities • Ability to gain access to Military Installations | Kansas Department of Commerce has nine additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Human Services Specialist | Kansas Department for Children and Families | Wichita | $101,000-$135,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12237274 | Qualifications: • 2 years of experience interviewing, investigating, compiling information, documenting decisions • Valid Driver’s License • Case Management Experience and Human Service Field Experience| Kansas Department for Children and Families has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Corrections Officer I | Winfield Correctional Facility | Winfield | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259643 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent • Valid Driver’s License • At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment • Take and pass a Drug Screening Test, Medical Screening, and TB Screening | Winfield Correctional Facility has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Man questioned, released in deadly shooting at south Wichita drive-thru
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson on the...
Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a...
4 seriously injured, 3 others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash

Latest News

Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016.
Serena Williams ‘served’ breakfast at Wichita’s HomeGrown
On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, the Wichita Police Department named Joseph Sullivan as the next...
Former Philadelphia deputy commissioner named Wichita’s new police chief
Garden City police arrested 43-year-old Siraj Mohamad after he was involved an altercation with...
Garden City man arrested after woman texts 911 for help
FILE - University of Kansas campus
KU apologizes after Native ancestors found in museum collection
The Goddard Public Library on Monday, Oct. 17, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Mobile Library.
Goddard Public Library cuts ribbon for new Mobile Library