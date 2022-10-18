Oct. 17 Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is focusing on employment with the State of Kansas.

MONDAY: Corrections Officer I | El Dorado Correctional Facility | Wichita | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259533 | Qualifications: •Pass a Criminal Background Check •At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment •Valid Kansas Driver’s License •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent | El Dorado Correctional Facility has four additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

TUESDAY: Engineering Technician Series | Kansas Department of Transportation | Wichita | $15.75 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259556 | Qualifications: • High school diploma or equivalent and a passing grade in high school algebra. • A CDL must be obtained within 90 days of hire and maintained. • DOT pre-employment/pre-duty drug test as a condition of employment in this position. • Tax Clearance Certificate | Kansas Department of Transportation has 86 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

WEDNESDAY: Veteran’s Employment Rep. (DVOP) | Kansas Department of Commerce | Wichita | $17.39 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259792 | Qualifications: • • High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent •Valid Driver’s License • Tax Clearance Certificate • 1 year experience in planning, implementing, and monitoring customer activities • Ability to gain access to Military Installations | Kansas Department of Commerce has nine additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

THURSDAY: Human Services Specialist | Kansas Department for Children and Families | Wichita | $101,000-$135,000 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12237274 | Qualifications: • 2 years of experience interviewing, investigating, compiling information, documenting decisions • Valid Driver’s License • Case Management Experience and Human Service Field Experience| Kansas Department for Children and Families has 14 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.

FRIDAY: Corrections Officer I | Winfield Correctional Facility | Winfield | $18.26 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12259643 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma, GED, or Equivalent • Valid Driver’s License • At least 18 years of age at the time of appointment • Take and pass a Drug Screening Test, Medical Screening, and TB Screening | Winfield Correctional Facility has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.

