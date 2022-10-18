Record cold temps this morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says believe it or not, out the door temperatures are even colder than 24 hours ago and many record lows have been broken. Sunshine is on tap today, but morning temperatures in the 20s will only climb into the upper 40s to lower 50s this afternoon, or roughly 20 degrees colder than normal.

Most of south-central Kansas has already experienced a hard freeze/end of the growing season, and the rest will do so tonight as temperatures tumble into the lower to middle 20s on Wednesday morning.

The remainder of the work week looks quiet with a warming trend. Highs in the 60s on Wednesday will eventually climb into the 80s on Friday. The warmer weather will be accompanied by strong and gusty winds from the south which means fire weather concerns are expected later this week into the weekend.

Our next cold front should sweep across Kansas on Sunday bringing shower and storm chances back to the state in addition to cooler temperatures by early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny but chilly. Wind: N 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Clear, near record cold. Wind: Light. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny and milder. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 67.

Thu: Low: 40. High: 77. Mostly sunny and warm.

Fri: Low: 47. High: 85. Mostly sunny and warm.

Sat: Low: 51. High: 83. Mostly sunny, becoming breezy.

Sun: Low: 56. High: 84. Windy with increasing clouds; evening storm chances.

Mon: Low: 53. High: 68. Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cooler.

