Registration deadline arrives weeks out from general election

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday, Oct. 18 is the deadline for Kansans to register to vote in time for the November 8 general election. Including the local, state and national levels, there are hotly contested races up and down the ticket.

If you’ve already signed up for an advance, mail-in ballot those will start going out Wednesday, Oct. 19. You can learn more about advance in-person voting, check your voter registration and find your polling place on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.

With Kansas voter turnout higher than expected in the August primary, driven in large part by the proposed constitutional amendment question concerning abortion rights, there’s a question of whether that pattern will follow with the general election.

“I would expect a larger than average turnout, although 2018 was a massive turnout that we might not hit those numbers,” said Wichita State University Associate Professor and Political Science Department Chair Dr. Neal Allen.

The Kansas governor’s race is among the most hotly contested. As it sits now, Dr. Allen believes the governor’s race to be a toss-up between incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly and Republican Derek Schmidt, currently the state’s attorney general. Independent conservative Dennis Pyle and Libertarian Seth Cordell are also challenging to be Kansas’ next governor.

“I really wouldn’t be surprised if we saw a small victory by either candidate,” Dr. Allen said of Kelly and Schmidt.

Another race drawing attention is for the state’s attorney general. With Schmidt stepping aside in his run for governor, Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann are vying to replace him.

Also on the Nov. 8 ballot, Kansas voters will see races for Senate, U.S. House, state treasurer, secretary of state and three Sedgwick County Commission races. Voters also will consider questions on two constitutional amendments. One ballot question will ask voters to give the Kansas legislature oversight and the power to overrule the governor and state agencies. This power is known as “a legislative veto.” With the second ballot question, a “yes” vote would require the election of county sheriffs statewide.

With the primary came issues with longer-than-expected lines leading to hours-long waits. There were also concerns with improper instructions passed along to some people waiting to vote. Dr. Allen said he’s hopeful issues from August have been prioritized and fixed come Nov. 8.

‘We really should spend more money and pay more attention to election administration,” he said.

