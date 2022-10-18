Warmer days set to return

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A hard freeze is likely again early Wednesday with clear skies and light winds statewide. If you haven’t experienced lows in the 20s yet, you will have that Wednesday morning as ingredients come together for a freeze.

Some high clouds will drift through the Plains on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 60s for central and eastern Kansas, but warmer 70s should be back in the west. Light winds will be common statewide.

We expect it to get even warmer coming up Thursday with highs in the 70s. A chance to hit 80 will come Friday with plenty of sunshine.

The next chance for rain comes Sunday night with another cold front. Right now, best chances will be east of I-135, and amounts won’t be overly heavy. However, strong or severe storms could be a threat for eastern Kansas moving into Sunday evening. Cooler weather returns for next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, near record cold. Light winds. Low: 25.

Tomorrow: Sunny to mostly sunny; milder. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/W 5-10. Low: 40.

Thu: High: 77 Sunny.

Fri: High: 83 Low: 47 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 83 Low: 51 Mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 85 Low: 58 Becoming partly cloudy; scattered evening storms. Windy.

Mon: High: 68 Low: 50 Decreasing clouds; breezy.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 46 Mostly cloudy; few showers possible.

