Where’s Shane? Spooky Night of Treasures

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spooky Season is upon us, and this morning we’re headed out to the Museum of World Treasures for Spooky Night of Treasures!

There’ll be food, music, a silent auction, photo booth, black light party room and more!

You can find more info on this spooky event at worldtreasures.org/events/calendar/spooky-night-of-treasures-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com