Where’s Shane? Spooky Night of Treasures

By Shane Konicki
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spooky Season is upon us, and this morning we’re headed out to the Museum of World Treasures for Spooky Night of Treasures!

There’ll be food, music, a silent auction, photo booth, black light party room and more!

You can find more info on this spooky event at worldtreasures.org/events/calendar/spooky-night-of-treasures-2022.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

The KBI says Richard Salisbury, 55, was last seen on Sept. 20 in rural Gray County. He was...
KBI seeks help to locate man missing from SW Kansas
Shooting at S. Wichita Wendy's leaves one man dead, another in custody.
Man questioned, released in deadly shooting at south Wichita drive-thru
Police are investigating the deaths of four men who were reported missing Monday.
Remains found in Oklahoma river belong to 4 missing men
The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said two 15-year-olds and two adults are seriously hurt after a...
4 seriously injured, 3 others with minor injuries after Ellsworth Co. crash
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 20-year-old Taree Thompson-Johnson on the...
Child still hospitalized, suspect arrested in hit-and-run in N. Wichita

Latest News

There’ll be food, music, a silent auction, photo booth, black light party room and more!
Where's Shane? Spooky Night of Treasures
The Goddard Public Library on Monday, Oct. 17, held a ribbon-cutting for its new Mobile Library.
Goddard Public Library cuts ribbon for new Mobile Library
fireplace
Preparations, safety emphasized ahead of season’s 1st freeze
Campaign 2022
Registration deadline arrives weeks out from general election