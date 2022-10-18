Where’s Shane? Spooky Night of Treasures
Published: Oct. 18, 2022
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spooky Season is upon us, and this morning we’re headed out to the Museum of World Treasures for Spooky Night of Treasures!
There’ll be food, music, a silent auction, photo booth, black light party room and more!
You can find more info on this spooky event at worldtreasures.org/events/calendar/spooky-night-of-treasures-2022.
