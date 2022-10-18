Wichita Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help location 13-year-old Paytann Warren.
Paytann left her home around 9 p.m. Monday and was last seen in the 1500 block of South Maize Road at 10:15 p.m. She is believed to be heading to the Goddard area. Paytann was last seen wearing a lavender colored hooded jacket, black leggings, and rainbow slides.
Paytann is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.
If you see Paytann or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.
