Wichita Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are asking for help location 13-year-old Paytann Warren.

Paytann left her home around 9 p.m. Monday and was last seen in the 1500 block of South Maize Road at 10:15 p.m. She is believed to be heading to the Goddard area. Paytann was last seen wearing a lavender colored hooded jacket, black leggings, and rainbow slides.

Paytann is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

If you see Paytann or know where she is, please call 911 immediately.

