Building You: Career paths at El Dorado Correctional Facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Three staff members with the El Dorado Correctional Facility share their career paths.

“I needed a job. Then, I quickly fell in love with the job. I fell in love with the mission of what our goal is, which is taking the residents at the Kansas Department of Corrections and modeling positive pro-social behavior. So, when they release from any correctional facility in the state, they will be able to be more contributive to the community,” said Matthew Moore, deputy warden of operations at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Andrew Sanchez began as corrections officer four years ago.

“When I started, I found out that I actually had a big passion for it and decided to stick around,” said Sanchez.

On Wednesday, the El Dorado Correctional Facility hosted a job fair. This was an opportunity for interested applicants to tour the inside of the prison.

They had 110 vacancies in security, medical, food service, and maintenance.

“It’s scary at times because you have a lot of folks that are really good people doing really good work. It would help us out a lot if we could have some more folks come in,” said Jesse Howse, deputy warden of programs at the El Dorado Correctional Facility.

Moore said the jobs at the facility have a greater purpose, “97% of these residents are going to get out, so we want to be that positive, pro-social modeling behavior for when they’re in the community.”

